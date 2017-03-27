Police search for suspects after bank robbery in Vaughan
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 1:02PM EDT
Police are searching for three suspects after a bank robbery in Vaughan.
It happened near Highway 7 and Weston Road on Monday morning.
In a tweet sent out by York Regional Police, investigators say three masked suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects or the vehicle.