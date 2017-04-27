

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a deadly crash in Unionville on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue and Normandale Road.

According to investigators, the collision occurred after a driver, believed to be a woman in her 60s, attempted to make a turn in an intersection in the area.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

The second driver involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly crash to contact investigators. They are also searching for dash camera video that may offer clues as to what happened.

No charges have been laid in connection with the crash and all roads have reopened.