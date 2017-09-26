

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a woman who alleged stabbed a man in the downtown core on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Shuter and Sherbourne streets shortly after 4 a.m.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was reportedly stabbed by inside an apartment building in the area.

The victim reported the incident to the TCHC officers, who then notified police and paramedics.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a detailed suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.