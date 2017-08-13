

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A bulletproof vest, homemade ammunition, a shotgun and crack cocaine are among the items police say they discovered when they raided the home of a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto police said Sunday that they are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in the Flemingdon Park area sent a man to hospital Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 12. in the Linkwood Lane and St. Dennis Drive area.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital after he got into an altercation with another man. Paramedics described the victim’s injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

Police said Sunday afternoon that they are looking for a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Di’on Jahil Wong, in connection with the shooting.

A few hours later, police said they had raided the man’s home and discovered the weapon, ammunition and a large amount of items used in the production of illegal drugs.

“There’s a significant amount of things that were found,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

Hopkinson called the discovery “disturbing” and said police are reaching out to the community to try and find Wong as quickly as possible.

“He is considered not only armed, but violent and extremely dangerous,” Hopkinson said. “We do not want anyone to approach him.”

Wong is now facing a list of charges in connection to the search warrant, in addition to being wanted for attempted murder.

He is described as a black male, standing five-foot-eight, weighing around 146 pounds with short curly black hair. He is known to drive a grey 2017 Dodge Charger with the Ontario licence plate BRFK-061.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).