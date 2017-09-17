

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for a young girl who was reported missing from her home in Burlington Sunday evening.

The five-year-old girl went missing from her home in the Burloak Drive and Spruce Avenue area at around 8p.m.

Police say Cara Cuffy is described as black, with a tiny build. She was wearing a pink sweater and grey pants.

Her family and neighbours are searching the area in an effort to locate her.

Anyone with information about Cuffy’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police.