

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are searching for an 11-month old boy and his mother who were last seen Thursday afternoon in the Downsview area.

Kayla St. Louis, 23, and her son Chevon St. Louis-Patterson Jr. were last seen in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road at about 2 p.m.

St. Louis resides downtown and police say she has been using social media to communicate with people since she and her son were last seen.

A staff sergeant from 32 Division told CP24 there are no medical concerns and the search is not related to a domestic issue, they just want to check up on the well-being of the boy.

Chevon was last seen wearing blue and white pinstriped overalls and blue shoes.

St. Louis is described as five-feet-two inches tall with blue/grey eyes and red tinted hair. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and dark coloured pants.

No command post has been set up — officers are searching areas where St. Louis has been known to frequent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.