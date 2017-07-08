Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia
Filomena Pennacchio, 76, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:01PM EDT
Police have set up a command post as they scour a North York neighbourhood for a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia.
Filomena Pennacchio, 76, disappeared from her home on Honeywood Road near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
She is about five-feet tall and 100lbs. and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and brown pants.