

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have set up a command post as they scour a North York neighbourhood for a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Filomena Pennacchio, 76, disappeared from her home on Honeywood Road near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

She is about five-feet tall and 100lbs. and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and brown pants.