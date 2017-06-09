

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in York Region say they’re concerned for the safety of a woman who walked out of a Thornhill retirement home Thursday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Seventy-two-year-old Mareta Thompson left her home at the Four Elms Retirement Residence on Steeles Avenue West near Dufferin Street at around 5:45 p.m. yesterday.

Investigators say Thompson has some health issues but that the disappearance is out of her character.

Thompson is described as standing approximately five-foot-seven in height, weighing 150 pounds with short, wavy black and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black, white and grey patterned head scarf, a long patterned dress and a dark coloured, full length coat. She was also carrying a magenta-coloured handbag.

A search and rescue team spent the night canvassing the neighbourhood and will continue today.

A command post has also been set up on the southeast corner of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West to coordinate the search.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.