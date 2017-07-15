Police searching for suspect after alleged car-jacking in Briar-Hill-Belgravia
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 5:48PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who they believe is armed after an alleged carjacking in the Briar-Hill-Belgravia area.
According to police, the suspect crashed a vehicle near Playfair and Marianfield Avenues, got out and then carjacked a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint.
Police said the suspect fled in the woman’s vehicle and is believed to be armed with a sawed-off shotgun.
Police are now scouring the area to try and find the suspect, described as a skinny black man in his 20s, standing six-foot-one with dreadlocks, and wearing a red ‘Bautista’ Blue Jays jersey.
The stolen vehicle is described as a Dodge Caravan with licence plate BVYP 766.
Anyone who spots the vehicle or the suspect is being advised to call 911 rather than approaching.