

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





An elderly man visiting from Vancouver has gone missing in Richmond Hill, according to York Regional Police.

David Han, 73, is familiar with the Richmond Hill area but failed to return when he headed out Monday around 4 p.m.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play in the case but are concerned as he has some health issues.

Han is described as being Korean, five-foot-10 and 170 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, brown jacket, grey pants and black shoes. He was also sporting glasses with a red plastic frame.

Police in York Region are also looking for another missing elderly male from Thornhill but authorities say they don’t believe the two cases are connected.