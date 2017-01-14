

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole property from a synagogue in Forest Hill on Christmas Day.

Police say the suspects arrived at the synagogue in the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area at around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The suspects then made their way to an area where coat were being stored and proceeded to steal a number of unspecified items, police say.

The suspects subsequently exited the synagogue and got into a 2010-2015 black Volkswagen Golf.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old and five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim, a red sweater, grey pants, beige shoes and red-trimmed glasses.

The woman is described 20 to 25 years old and five-foot-two to five-foot-five. She was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, a black shirt, black leggings, a pink scarf, purple winter boots and large framed sunglasses.

Police have released a number of surveillance images of both suspects.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).