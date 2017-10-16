Police seek man convicted of sex crimes involving kids after alleged parole breach
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:09PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Provincial Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man convicted of sex crimes involving children.
They say Stephane Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.
OPP say Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.
He is described as 48 years old, 5-6, 154 pounds and is known to wear glasses.
Police say Voukirakis is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact police.