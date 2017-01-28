

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who was allegedly seen using a cellphone to film up a woman’s skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10.

Police describe suspect as being between the ages of 30 and 40, about five-foot-eleven with a medium build and short light-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).