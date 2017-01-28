Police seek man who allegedly filmed up a woman's skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre
A suspect in a voyeurism investigation at Yonge Eglinton Centre is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:57AM EST
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who was allegedly seen using a cellphone to film up a woman’s skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre earlier this month.
The incident occurred on Jan. 10.
Police describe suspect as being between the ages of 30 and 40, about five-foot-eleven with a medium build and short light-brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).