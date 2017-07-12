

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Halton Region have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly filming a woman in a change room at a community centre in Oakville on Tuesday night.

At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, police said a woman caught an unknown man filming her in the family change room at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre on Glenashton Drive.

When the victim confronted the man, he fled the scene on foot.

The victim then reported the incident to Halton Regional Police.

The suspect is described as a brown skinned male, 35 to 45 years-old, standing five-feet-ten inches to six feet tall. He had a medium build.

He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a blue golf shirt, beige cargo shorts and dark coloured sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Paul Foley at 905-825-4747, ext. 2215.