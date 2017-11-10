

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside the Eaton Centre after claiming to be a mystical healer.

Police say the suspect approached the 38-year-old victim inside the downtown mall on Oct. 15 and offered his services as a mystical healer.

The woman then returned to the mall on the afternoon of Oct. 17 to meet up with the man, at which point she paid him for his services.

Police say that the man then sexually assaulted the woman during the ensuing healing session.

He is described as about 35 years olf, five-foot-eight with a stocky build and a dark thick moustache. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a blue sweater with a white dress shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a black messenger bag.

Police say the man is wanted for fraud and sexual assault.