

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a pet store aquarium was smashed and a security guard assaulted at a mall in Chinatown.

The incident took place on Sept. 1 at around 3 p.m. at the Dragon Mall in the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Ave.

Police said a man and woman went into the store and became upset that part of it was closed.

The woman then pulled an aquarium from a display, causing it to smash, police said.

A mall security guard responded to the store and tried to arrest the woman, but the man assaulted him and the couple fled.

The man is described as being in his 20s, standing five-foot-nine with a medium build. He had brown hair in long cornrows. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a light-green camouflage bucket hat and a large white and black backpack.

The woman is described as being in her 20s, standing five-foot-seven with dyed blonde hair. She was wearing large hoop earrings, a heavy black leather bomber jacket, white shirt and black pants. She was carrying a black and white printed backpack.

Police released security camera footage of the two suspects, along with several images, and said they face charges of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the pair to contact investigators.