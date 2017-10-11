

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for a driver and vehicle that left the scene of a five-car crash that sent one man to a hospital trauma centre and injured five others in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 7, near Pine Valley Drive, at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find four vehicles damaged, with one 25-year-old man trapped inside a vehicle.

He was extricated and rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition. He is now expected to survive.

Five other people were taken to area hospitals with a range of non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in one of the vehicles involved in the collision was not harmed.

Images from the scene showed one car flipped on its side with its roof shorn off, with debris scattered across the roadway.

Investigators said Wednesday they are looking for a fifth car involved in the collision, which fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

They are asking for anyone who was near the scene of the collision or those with dash cam footage to come forward.