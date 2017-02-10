

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a bullet narrowly missed a sleeping baby during a drive-by shooting in the city’s Parkwoods area.

Shots rang out in a drive-by shooting in the vicinity of Roywood Drive and Marbury Crescent on Feb. 3.

According to police, one round struck a bedroom window in a nearby apartment building, narrowly missing a young child sleeping in a crib.

In a news release Friday, police said Jevan Jackson, 21, is wanted for careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police have released a photo of Jackson and anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).