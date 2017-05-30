

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly abducted a man at gunpoint and then robbed him of a number of personal items.

Police say the victim was walking to his car behind a business on Spadina Avenue north of Dundas Street on Friday when he was approached by two men.

It is alleged that one of the men then grabbed the victim by the neck and held a gun to his head.

The suspects then allegedly forced the victim into his own car and drove him to another location where he was robbed of personal items.

The victim was then released after being threatened by the suspects, police say.

The first suspect is described as black, 25 to 29 years old, about five-foot-ten with a medium build, a medium complexion and an oval-shaped face with a flat nose. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded shirt and blue latex gloves. He was carrying a silver revolver with a six to seven-inch long barrel.

The second suspect is described as black, 25 to 29 years old, about five-foot-eight with a stocky build, a dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/black shirt and blue latex gloves.

Police say that both suspects should be considered “violent, armed and dangerous.”