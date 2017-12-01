

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man and a woman who allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of perfumes from a North York drug store.

Police say that the suspects entered the store near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue on Nov. 26 and distracted a clerk by enquiring about expensive perfumes.

The woman then selected a number of perfumes. Police allege that the man and woman then exited the store quickly without paying for the perfumes.

The male suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, five-foot-ten to six-feet-tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

The female suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-four to five-foot-six with an average build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses and a green winter jacket.

Police say that both suspects are wanted for theft over $5,000.