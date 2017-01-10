

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a woman in high-heeled shoes who allegedly assaulted a TTC bus driver in North York in November.

The assault happened on board a TTC bus near Bayview and Sheppard avenues at around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Police say that the suspect boarded the bus and then slapped the driver multiple times in the face.

The motive behind the attack is not immediately clear.

The suspect is described as five-foot-four, 25 to 30 years old with a thin build and long dark straight hair. She was last seen wearing a light-coloured headband with small ears on top, a black neck choker, a V-neck shirt, black form-fitting pants, a black winter jacket with a large fur hood and black high-heeled shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).