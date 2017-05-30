

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are facing a combined 26 charges after police seized a variety of drugs with a street value of approximately $1 million from an address in Etobicoke.

Police say that 12 Division officers executed a search warrant in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue area on May 23.

During the execution of the search warrant, the officers seized a large quantity of drugs as well as a semi-automatic pistol and an unspecified quantity of cash.

Police say that the drugs seized included heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, hashish, marijuana, hashish oil, psilocybin and MDMA.

Hoa Nguyen, 36, of Toronto, and Ho Nguyen, 35, of Toronto are both facing a number of drug-related charges in connection with the bust. Hoa Nguyen is also facing a number of weapon-related charges, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been removed.