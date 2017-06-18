

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have arrested two suspects but are still searching for at least three others after a vicious assault near the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was in the Bloor Street West and Devonshire Place area at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday when he got into a physical altercation with a group of males.

It is alleged that the males then attacked the man, repeatedly punching and kicking him throughout his body.

They then fled the scene.

Wesley Beck, 20, of Toronto, was arrested later Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Adam Zamani, 20, of Toronto, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say that they continue to look for at least three other suspects.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone with video of the incident to come forward.