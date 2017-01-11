

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a house in Oshawa, pepper-sprayed the occupants and stabbed one of them in the back last weekend.

Durham Regional Police say on Jan. 7 at around 6 a.m., two males and two females were in the living room in the basement of a home on Willowdale Avenue when a male suspect forced his way into the apartment.

Police allege that the suspect sprayed the people in the living room with pepper spray and then stabbed a 20-year-old man in the back.

The victim, who did not reside at the home, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the four occupants of the home are not cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators added that they do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det.- Const. Stuart of the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1634.