

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after investigators say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted and held at gunpoint last week.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an apartment near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West on March 23.

Police say the suspect held a firearm to the teen’s head and would not allow her to leave the unit. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the suspect also allegedly filmed the victim at one point.

When she was able to leave the apartment, investigators say she called police immediately.

Officers who responded to the call were unable to locate a suspect at that time.

A suspect was later identified and after executing a search warrant at an undisclosed location, a replica firearm was found.

The suspect, identified by police say 18-year-old Anthony Pulido, has been described as five-foot-four, 145 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and mid-length black hair.

Officers have now released is photograph.

Pulido is facing a number of charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, sexual assault, secretly recording a person for a sexual purpose, theft under $5,000, forcible confinement and assault.

Police say tips received by investigators suggest Pulido may be trying to flee Canada to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information about the case asked to call officers at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).