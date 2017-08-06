

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a suspect after a woman was allegedly robbed inside a condo building in the downtown core.

Police say on Aug. 3 at around 10:20 p.m., a man met a 29-year-old woman inside a building in the area of King Street West and Bathurst Street.

The man, according to police, took money from the woman and pushed and slapped her as he fled the building.

The suspect has been described as a male in his late 20s with a slim build, a full black beard and black hair tied in a bun. Police say the suspect has tattoos of wings on his back as well as tattoos on his bicep, chest and forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with abstract patterns in white, black pants and black shoes.

According to investigators, the man may be staying in the area of King Street West and Portland Street and could be visiting the city from Detroit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).