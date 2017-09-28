

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman who was preparing to open a Stockyards shop for the day.

On Wednesday at around 10:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Weston Road, north of Gunns Road, for reported sexual assault.

Police say a woman was getting ready to open up a shop in the area when a man, who was known to her, entered the store.

The man, police allege, attacked her and the woman struggled against him for several minutes while he sexually assaulted her.

Police say the man grabbed a knife and threatened her during the attack.

The woman, according to investigators, managed to break free and escape. She was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified by police as David Alleyne, a 54-year-old Toronto resident.

Investigators say he is wanted for sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, threatening death, weapons dangerous, and threatening death to a third party.

He is believed to be about five-foot-seven, 170 pounds and has a medium build with a thick moustache. He was last seen wearing a blue spring jacket, blue shorts, low-cut Converse shoes, a red, yellow and green wrist band and a white do-rag.

Police say the man is “violent and dangerous” and ask anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.