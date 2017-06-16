

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide further details about a year-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation targeting the ‘Driftwood Crips’ street gang.

About 120 people were arrested on Thursday as police executed a total of 77 search warrants at addresses across the province as part of ‘Project Kronic.’

Discussing the raids at a subsequent news conference, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that ‘the ‘Driftwood Crips’ have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to drug sellers in various Ontario cities, and have also established a presence in several cities in western Canada.

He said Thursday’s raids put “a significant dent” in the gang’s ability to carry out further criminal activity.

Today’s news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer and Inspector Peter Moreira of the Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force will be speaking with reporters.

Representatives from Ontario Provincial Police, York Region Police and the Greater Sudbury Police Service will also be in attendance.