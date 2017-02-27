

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this morning on a 2012 shooting at Dupont Station that left one TTC collector injured.

On Feb. 26, 2012, police were called to the subway station for a reported shooting.

Police say a suspect approached a TTC collector’s booth and opened fire, striking the TTC collector in the neck and shoulder.

The suspect, according to investigators, fled the station empty-handed.

Police say a $25,000 reward is still available for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Hold-Up Staff Insp. Mike Earl will be on hand at today’s news conference, which gets underway at 10 a.m.