Police to provide update on 2012 shooting of TTC employee at Dupont Station
One of four photos that depicts a suspect robbing TTC collectors on various dates. Police believe this suspect is responsible for shooting a TTC staffer at Dupont Station on Feb. 26, 2012.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 5:25AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 5:29AM EST
Police will be providing an update this morning on a 2012 shooting at Dupont Station that left one TTC collector injured.
On Feb. 26, 2012, police were called to the subway station for a reported shooting.
Police say a suspect approached a TTC collector’s booth and opened fire, striking the TTC collector in the neck and shoulder.
The suspect, according to investigators, fled the station empty-handed.
Police say a $25,000 reward is still available for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
Hold-Up Staff Insp. Mike Earl will be on hand at today’s news conference, which gets underway at 10 a.m.