

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this morning on arrests that have been in connection with residential break-and-enters in Toronto.

Acting Insp. Joanne Rudnick will be providing more details about the investigation, dubbed ‘Project High Class,’ at Toronto police headquarters.

According to police, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case and 100 pieces of property have been recovered as a result.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.