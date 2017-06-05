

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will be providing an update later this morning on the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man inside a west-end highrise earlier this year.

On the night of Feb. 1, officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard, near Finch Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Police later found 35-year-old Dameion McFarland without vital signs on the seventh floor of the building.

Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said they believed there could be as many as three male suspects involved in the shooting.

Homicide Det. Rob North will be on hand at Monday’s news conference, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.