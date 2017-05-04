

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on a fatal drive-by shooting back in January.

Three people were travelling in a vehicle heading south on Islington Avenue near Steeles Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. on January 23 when another vehicle came up beside the car and opened fire.

One of the three occupants of the vehicle, 24-year-old Dylan Gill, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Today at 1 p.m., Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone is expected to provide an update on the as of yet unsolved homicide, which was Toronto’s second of 2017.

The news conference is taking place at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.