

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a fatal shooting outside a Scarborough restaurant in December.

Yusef Hagi Ahmed, 27, was shot during the course of an altercation outside Tropics Restaurant and Bar on Markham Road near Eglinton Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Two other people were also hurt in the shooting.

A woman, who was shot in the hand, was taken to hospital in serious condition and a man sustained minor injuries.

Police have previously said that a suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot, however only a limited description has been released. Police have described the suspect as man with light complexion, who is approximately 20 years old.

Det. Jeff Tavares will speak with reporters today’s news conference. The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.