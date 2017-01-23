

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a number of marijuana dispensary robberies in the city.

In a news release issued Monday, police said violent incidents have been reported in relation to recent robberies of pot shops around Toronto.

Acting Insp. Steve Watts, of the Toronto police’s drug squad, and a representative from Victim Services Toronto will be on hand for the news conference, which starts at 10:30 a.m.