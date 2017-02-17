Police to provide update on multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering investigation
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:50AM EST
Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering investigation dubbed “Project Fellowship.”
Det. Sgt. Gerald Heaney and Const. Micheal Lane will be on hand to speak with reporters at the 10:30 a.m. news conference at police headquarters on College Street.
Police say that 100 pieces of property recovered during the course of the investigation will be on display.