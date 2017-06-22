

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a series of six robberies in the city’s east end.

Hold Up Squad Inspector Mike Earl will be present at the news conference to provide further details about the so-called ‘Red Ryder Bandit’ investigation.

So far, police have not commented on the nature of the robberies or whether or not any arrests have been made.

The news conference is been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.