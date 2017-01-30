

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- Police are expected to provide more details this morning on a horrific shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people last night.

Members of the RCMP, Quebec Provincial Police, Quebec City and Montreal police are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET to give the public an update on the bloody massacre that also injured at least eight people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting a "terrorist attack."

Police had two suspects in custody Sunday night -- one was arrested not far from the mosque while another was arrested just east of Quebec City's downtown core.

Police say the victims of the shooting are believed to be between 35 and about 70.

Vigils are expected to be held in Montreal and Quebec City today.

A number of Canadian Muslim groups expressed shock and anger at the attack.

"Quebec Muslims are frightened right now," said Haroun Bouazzi, president of AMAL-Quebec, a Muslim human-rights group based on Montreal. "We are urgently waiting for answers as to how and why such a tragedy could occur."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on law enforcement agencies around the country to increase security around mosques and Islamic centres.

"We are horrified by this despicable act of violence," the council's executive director Ihsaan Gardee said in a statement. "This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Gardee added that the council was "heartened" by the support expressed for the Muslim community by other Canadians.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama also spoke out against the attack.

"We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in a mosque in Quebec City and we pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded," said national president Lal Khan Malik. "We are taking steps to ensure that all members of the community feel secure and safe."

The mosque shooting has also drawn international outrage.

French President Francois Hollande has condemned what he called an "odious attack" while a spokesman for German Chancellor calls the shooting "despicable."