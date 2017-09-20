

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this afternoon on the murder of a Toronto realtor who was gunned down inside a downtown restaurant last weekend.

Giannini, 54, was dining at Michael’s on Simcoe in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday night when a man entered the restaurant, approached Giannini’s table and opened fire.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Giannini, who sustained critical injuries, but he later died at a Toronto trauma centre.

The gunman reportedly fled the area in a white SUV and was last seen heading down Pearl Street.

Det. Shannon Dawson will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters at 2 p.m.