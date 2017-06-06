

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be releasing video surveillance footage today of suspects wanted in connection with a Rexdale shooting in April that sent one man to hospital in critical condition.

At around 6 p.m. on April 23, police were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Betteridge Lane for a reported shooting.

Witnesses told police a man was shot and put inside a vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed that the man was transported from the shooting scene and dumped in front of a store in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Speaking to CP24 Monday, Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner said the victim was arrested a short time after he was taken to hospital. Police say he was wanted in connection with a shooting at 320 Dixon Road in February.

He is still recovering from the injuries he sustained, Taverner added.

Police say they will be releasing high quality security camera video of the two suspects at a news conference today.

The suspects are believed to be in the Toronto area.

The victim and the suspects knew one another, Taverner added.