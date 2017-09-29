

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police officers will be back at a Lesliveille school for the second day in a row following an unconfirmed threat.

Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School was placed in a hold and secure for most of Thursday following the threat.

Students at the school near Queen Street East and Woodfield Road were kept inside for recess and lunch and were only released to their parents. A planned Terry Fox Run was also postponed because of the situation.

Officers searched the school Thursday and found nothing suspicious.

Toronto police said Friday that they will be at the school all day to monitor the premises, but there is no active hold and secure any longer.

Police said the general threat toward the school was received in a letter, but they did not specify what it said. It’s not yet clear who made the threat.