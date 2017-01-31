

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing a half dozen charges after police say he allegedly defrauded multiple women he met on Instagram.

According to police, between September 2016 and January 2017, a man befriended multiple women on the social media site and over a period of months, worked to gain their trust.

Police say the suspect then convinced the women to give him their personal and family member’s passports, citizenship cards and OHIP cards.

The man, investigators allege, used the information he obtained to defraud the women by buying cell phones at locations around Scarborough and obtaining credit cards under their names.

Police say on Jan. 27, Nivethanan Sivagurunathan, a 19-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested and charged with identity theft, two counts of theft under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.