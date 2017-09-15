

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they are now treating the discovery of a female torso found floating in water near Oshawa Harbour on Sept. 11 as a homicide.

Police were called to Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road in Oshawa at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 after fishermen -- including an 11-year-old boy and his grandfather -- reported finding the torso of a female in the water.

Police secured the area and scoured a nearby beach, at one point even using a drone to survey the scene.

On Wednesday, investigators said a post-mortem examination of the remains failed to positively identify them.

Investigators are going through missing persons reports from other police services in hopes for a lead.

They said there was evidence of trauma on the torso but nothing that could confirm the actual cause of death.

On Friday, officers urged those with images and video of the grisly discovery to stop sharing them on social media and provide them to police.

Evidence shared on social media could interfere with their investigation, police warned.