

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly assaulted a cab driver and bit him in the face during a ride.

The suspect placed an order for a Co-Op cab to pick her up in the Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road area at around 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 9.

When the woman got into the cab, she became abusive toward the driver before eventually biting him in the face and fleeing the area on foot, police said in a news release.

Investigators said they believe the assault was random and unprovoked and are now trying to identify the suspect.

She is described as being between 20 and 30 years of age. She has a medium build, an olive complexion, and long dark curly hair with bleached ends. She was wearing a black jacket and a T-shirt with the word “BUDTENDER” written on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact investigators.