

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly made hateful comments about Muslims and threatened a woman on a transit bus in Vaughan.

The incident happened on Oct. 24 at around 4:20 p.m.

Police said a woman was on a northbound bus on Keele Street when she was approached by a stranger who asked to take a picture with her. When she refused, the man began yelling at her, threatening her and using language that was hateful toward Muslims, police said.

In a news release Monday, investigators said they are releasing a photo of the suspect because they have exhausted all other leads.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 37 years old. He stands around five-foot-nine with a heavy build.

Police are asking anyone with information about him to get in touch with investigators.