Police trying to ID suspect in hate incident on Vaughan bus
A suspect wanted in connection with a hate incident on a Vaughan bus is pictured in this security image released by York Regional Police Monday December 11, 2017. (Handout /York Regional Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 11:27AM EST
York Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly made hateful comments about Muslims and threatened a woman on a transit bus in Vaughan.
The incident happened on Oct. 24 at around 4:20 p.m.
Police said a woman was on a northbound bus on Keele Street when she was approached by a stranger who asked to take a picture with her. When she refused, the man began yelling at her, threatening her and using language that was hateful toward Muslims, police said.
In a news release Monday, investigators said they are releasing a photo of the suspect because they have exhausted all other leads.
The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 37 years old. He stands around five-foot-nine with a heavy build.
Police are asking anyone with information about him to get in touch with investigators.