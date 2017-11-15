

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are trying to identify a man struck and killed by a passenger train in Milton on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near the Milton GO Station.

Police say a man in his late 20s was struck by the train and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone concerned about the whereabouts of a family member who matches that description to contact police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2410.