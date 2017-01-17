

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are looking to identify a suspect after an early morning robbery at a Thornhill convenience store.

The robbery took place in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area in Vaughan at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

According to police, a man armed with a knife went into an area convenience store and demanded cash from an employee.

The employee handed over the cash and the suspect fled.

The employee was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a white male standing around five-foot-six. He was wearing a black shirt, black and grey pyjama pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-tips.