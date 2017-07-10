

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The union representing Toronto police officers is telling its members to find ways to “de-stress”, saying its overworked members are “at a breaking point” and need relief.

On a new website launching today, stopthetorontopolicecuts.ca, the union says officers are facing a crisis of cuts and urges the public to contact the Toronto Police Services Board to voice concern.

The union is advising its members to take a number of steps to reduce on-the-job stress amid workplace conditions it calls “extraordinary,” CP24 has learned.

The advice was sent to members by the TPA board in a July 4 communique obtained by CP24.

The note to members takes aim at the transitional task force and says that it is having a “profoundly negative impact” on officers’ health and morale.

“As you know, we are living in extraordinary times. Never before in the history of the Toronto Police Service have front-line members been asked to do so much with so few resources and so little support from management,” the communiqué reads.

Among the recommendations, the Toronto Police Association is advising members to take their lunches whenever possible in order to de-stress, limit the use of personal cellphones for work purposes and to “take as much time as you need to complete calls for service appropriately” rather than responding to “arbitrary” time pressure from commanders.

The note claims officers are being rushed from call to call, resulting in a poorer quality of service and charges being thrown out because over-stressed officers make mistakes.

In addition to the advice to members, the police association has also launched a website to communicate its concerns to the public.

Toronto police are considered an essential service and are therefore not allowed to strike.

The pushback from the union comes amid a hiring freeze for new officers. It also comes as the force tries to implement a plan to modernize based on recommendations put forward by the Transformational Task Force in its final report in January and approved by the police board a month later.

Some of the recommendations that have angered the union include a call to close some police stations and to use civilian employees for some non-emergency functions rather than costlier uniformed officers.

Chief Mark Saunders has said the he is committed to implementing the plan in order to modernize the force.

Mayor John Tory has also lauded the plan and said that it will use new technologies to shift some tasks off of officers so that they are able to engage with the public in more meaningful ways.

At roughly $1 billion, the Toronto Police Service remains the single largest line item in the city’s overall budget.