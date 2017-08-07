

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after two people were stabbed during a fight outside a strip club in Burlington on Sunday.

According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a fight broke out between two groups of people outside the Solid Gold nightclub on Plains Road East.

Police say two groups exchanged words and the verbal altercation quickly escalated.

Investigators allege that during the fight, one suspect pulled out a small pocket knife and stabbed two people.

The two victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, detectives have identified the people involved in the incident but Halton Regional Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Investigators are continuing to carry out interviews and are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact Det. Joe Barr at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385.