

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are making a public appeal for information after multiple shots were fired at a moving truck in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that the truck was in the vicinity of Parkwoods Village Drive and Gisburn Road when another vehicle pulled up alongside it at around 4 p.m.

It is alleged that one of the occupants of the vehicle then fired multiple shots at the occupants of the truck.

None of the occupants of the truck sustained any injuries as a result.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Parkwoods Village Drive.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.