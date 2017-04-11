

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police used a helicopter, a high-tech heat-sensing camera and officers from its K9 unit to bust three teens who snuck into Canada’s Wonderland to get a late-night sugar fix over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the teens entered one of the stores on the sprawling grounds and stole candy before disappearing into the park. Police were notified after Canada's Wonderland security spotted the suspects within the park, which has not yet opened for the season.

Thermal imaging video was released Tuesday. It shows the teens huddling under a tree moments before police moved in.

“I’ve got one lying down, one crouched down. There is another heat source but I don’t know whether it is a third person or not,” the police pilot is heard saying in the video. “K9, they are 10 metres to your left.”

Moments after the pilot located the suspects, the video showed at least four officers and a police dog surrounding them.

One officer was then heard on the radio, announcing the suspects had been taken into custody and were cooperating.

In a news release, police said the suspects were all “remorseful for their actions” and released into the custody of their parents.

They chose to release the video of the takedown as a “deterrent to anyone that is considering trespassing onto private property,” investigators said.

The teens will be entered into the Community Referral Program, which allows certain young offenders charged with minor offences to be dealt with outside of the court system.